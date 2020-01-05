Doctor Who season 12 episode 2: The Timeless Child returns







Tonight, Doctor Who season 12 episode 2 wrapped up the story of “Spyfall,” and presented a number of big reveals along the way.

Let’s start things off with this — is Gallifrey destroyed … again? During his typical villain monologue, The Master relayed a story to The Doctor about visiting Gallifrey in its bubble universe in ruins. Is it altogether true? That’s something that isn’t altogether clear given The Master’s penchant for lying. Very few good things ever tend to happen with Gallifrey, so there is a reason for concern. That’s why at the conclusion of the episode tonight, The Doctor visited her old home herself … and then learned that much of what The Master said was correct. Gallifrey was in tatters.

Here’s the big surprise — The Master was behind what happened! He claimed that everything that he and The Doctor were told was a lie, and that neither one of them is what they thought. He mentioned the “lie of the timeless child” buried deep in all of their memories. This could be the central story of the season, figuring out what happened so many years ago…

Oh, and then there was the culmination of Barton’s plan — the idea to use his machines in order to transform humans into hard-drive systems overseen by the few. Cassavan energy is being transferred to rewrite human DNA, which allows them to become walking data centers … or so was the plan. Luckily, The Doctor was able to figure things out. The Silver Lady sculpture was largely the key and with it being in Barton’s possession, she was able to figure things out and exile the Cassavan. To make matters worse, The Master was tricked by The Doctor, as she recorded what the Master had to say about using the Cassavan to help rid Earth of humanity — he’d get what he wanted, and then ship them off elsewhere.

So is The Master done after everything that we saw tonight? We wouldn’t go that far. Yet, at the same time this was a thrilling story with a great intersection of history and science fiction. After all, The Doctor used Ava Lovelace and then also Noor Inayat Khan to achieve her own desired end. She erased their memories after using them … or at least the part that would be harmful to their own history.

