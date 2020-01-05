Doctor Who season 12 episode 3 spoilers, start time: ‘Orphan 55’







Want to know what’s coming on Doctor Who season 12 episode 3? The “Spyfall” saga is now over, and we’re moving into “Orphan 55.” This is an episode that could start with the characters breathing a little bit of fresh air … but they’re gonna be heading right to hell soon after the fact where they’ve got a lot of other chaos they’re going to be dealing with.

For some more Doctor Who video coverage right now, be sure to check out the latest below! After you do that, subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our official show playlist. We’ll have more scoop coming!

Want a little bit more news all about what’s coming now? Then check out the full Doctor Who season 12 episode 3 synopsis below:

Having decided that everyone could do with a holiday, the Doctor takes Graham, Yasmin, Ryan to a luxury resort for a spot of rest and relaxation. However, they discover the place where they are having a break is hiding a number of deadly secrets. What are the ferocious monsters that are attacking Tranquillity Spa? Guest starring Laura Fraser and James Buckley, alongside Jodie Whittaker as the 13th incarnation of the Time Lord, and Bradley Walsh, Mandip Gill and Tosin Cole as her trusty travelling companions.

We’ll admit that the guest cast here alone is a great cause of celebration — we love Fraser from Breaking Bad. The same goes for the idea of being able to see The Doctor and her Companions have a chance to relax a little. We’d almost just love a full episode of holiday-related hijinks, but we know that things aren’t going to end like that. Doctor Who is the sort of show that loves to create all sorts of insane situations for its characters, and you have to do your best to prepare yourself for them before they arrive.

One more thing here to note — this episode is going to be kicking off at 7:10 p.m. local time. It’s a few minutes later than what we’re seeing tonight, so know that in advance and don’t freak out when it’s not on at 7:00.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news right now on Doctor Who, including some other reactions

What do you want to see on Doctor Who season 12 episode 3?

Be sure to share right now in the comments, and be sure to stick around for some other news on the show. (Photo: BBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







