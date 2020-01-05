NCIS: Los Angeles season 11 episode 13 spoilers: ‘High Society’







Interested in getting a sense of what is coming on NCIS: Los Angeles season 11 episode 13 when it airs on CBS next week?

For starters, we should make it clear that CBS is keeping things very much coy when it comes to the story of what lies ahead. They haven’t released a synopsis for what’s coming up and instead, all we have at the moment is a title — “High Society.” That’s intriguing in its own right, but what does it mean?

Want to get some more news when it comes to NCIS: Los Angeles in video form? Then be sure to check out some of the latest below! After you check that out, remember to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our show playlist.

If we were to throw a guess out there into the universe at the moment, we would say that “High Society” is a reference in some shape or form to an undercover mission. Who doesn’t want to see some more fun stuff in this vein for the cast? We don’t anticipate a huge, earthshattering episode here and rather, one that will set the stage for some great stuff coming a little bit later on down the road.

The sad news to report is that after this NCIS: Los Angeles episode airs, you’re going to have to wait for a long time still to see what’s coming up next! There won’t be another new episode on CBS unti, most likely, February 16. “High Society” will be followed in subsequent weeks by major events that will keep LL Cool J and the cast off the air. Think in terms of the AFC Championship Game, the Grammys, the Super Bowl, and then the Oscars after the fact. CBS doesn’t want to throw this show to the wolves for a little while!

Related News – Be sure to get some more information when it comes to NCIS: Los Angeles right now!

What do you want to see when it comes to NCIS: Los Angeles season 11 episode 13?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember here to stick around for some other updates on the show. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







