Golden Globes 2020: Where to live stream, watch red carpet pre-show







Are you ready for the 2020 Golden Globes? The awards show is airing tonight on NBC, but there will be plenty of lead-up courtesy of the red carpet pre-show.

So when can you check out said pre-show? If you head over to Facebook, you’ll be able to view the official Hollywood Foreign Press pre-show to the big awards starting at 6:00 p.m. Eastern time (3:00 p.m. Pacific). A number of the biggest stars in Hollywood will be present there to talk about their projects and a whole lot more — usually the red carpet shows are wilder and weirder than the show itself, but it’s hard to say that this time around given that the actual Golden Globes are being hosted by none other than Ricky Gervais. We know that he’s going to bring the comedy at every turn, controversial here and there as it may be.

If you would prefer to watch some red-carpet coverage on television over a live stream, E! will be kicking off some of their event shows at 4:00 p.m. Eastern time. Most of the celebrities won’t arrive until later, but it’s a way to start the conversation leading up to the big show itself.

The Golden Globes, for now, are slated to start at 8:00 p.m. Eastern on NBC — just note that this could very much change based on what happens with the NFL today. Football often takes precedence with network TV, and remember that there is going to be a game on the network between Philadelphia and Seattle in the afternoon. If the game runs long, don’t be surprised to see the start of the show delayed — if the game runs really long, then some of the show could be pre-taped. That’s so that it could continue to air live for some international partners.

