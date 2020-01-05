Is Rotimi leaving Power in season 6 episode 11? Is Dre dead?







Is Rotimi leaving Power, and the role of Dre, following the events of season 6 episode 11 on Starz? As we dive into this article, we come bearing some answers.

Let’s go ahead and get the bad news out of the way, at least for those of you who do like the Dre character — he’s gone. Seemingly, he’s not coming back anytime soon. At the end of the new episode tonight, we saw him burned courtesy of 2-Bit and Spanky burning him alive. The chain of events was pretty dramatic that led to him being there, largely because there were so many different chances that Dre had to escape. He could’ve just taken off with Tina at the start of the episode, or opted to not drive to Truth and just get out of town. Dre has a chance to get out of his own way — really, the guy’s always had a chance to get out of his own way. For one reason or another, though, he couldn’t do it.

Even though this was Dre’s last episode as among the living, we do think he could turn up in flashbacks here and there. Beyond that, he left his mark and we’re thrilled that the character had an excellent final episode. While Dre has never been our favorite character, he’s so well-played and the story tonight in a lot of ways humanized a lot of his actions. Those scenes with his mother were all sorts of gut-wrenching, and we definitely do think we have a greater sense of who the guy is now than we certainly had before.

In the end, remember this: There are still four more episodes to go. After what happened with Dre, all options are on the table.

