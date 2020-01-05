Power season 6 episode 12 spoilers: Paz’s quest in ‘He Always Wins’







Next week, Power season 6 episode 12 is going to arrive on Starz, and deliver with it even more buildup to what happened to James St. Patrick. As you know already, the character was shot — with that very thing in mind, we’re looking at all of the pieces and trying to figure out who is responsible.

One of the ways in which the show is doing this is quite simple — by assessing further what happened in the past. There are more flashbacks coming, and in “He Always Wins,” the focus this time around is going to be on Paz. We’ll get more of her backstory and understood some of the individual moves that she is going to make leading up to Ghost being shot. At first, it seems like she’s going to want James arrested. Yet, what’s going to happen in the event that things fall apart? That’s one of the central story points here and questions that we have as we start to look ahead.

To get a few more details on what’s ahead, we suggest that you check out the full Power season 6 episode 12 synopsis:

Paz, still grieving Angela’s death, seeks allies in the pursuit of justice or vengeance so she forms an alliance with Warner; they hatch a plan to arrest Ghost for the murder of Angela but things don’t go as planned.

The implication here with Paz as a suspect is simple: When her initial plan doesn’t work out, she’s going to turn to some desperate measures in order to get what she wants. We do think that she’s got a strong motive to do something desperate — after all, her sister is dead! That’s the sort of super-painful thing that sticks with someone. You can’t possibly forget it, and there’s likely to be chaos coming around every corner in this episode. The same goes for every other for the remainder of the season.

