Ray Donovan season 7 episode 9 spoilers: Can Ray clear his name?







Next week, Ray Donovan season 7 episode 9 is going to arrive on Showtime. So what can we expect to see? For starters, danger. The crosshairs are going to be put on Ray like never before, and he’s going to have to figure out how to escape it.

For most longtime fans of the show, you probably know a thing or two about how this story goes. Within this episode, you’ll see Ray do everything that he can to escape the heat, but we know full well at this point that there’s a good chance that is not going to work. This is a show where things often go from bad to worse, and they certainly don’t get better entering episode 10.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Ray Donovan season 7 episode 9 synopsis with some more news as to what’s coming:

With his back against the wall, Ray turns to Judge Scholl to clear his name with Detective Perry; Daryll is pushed to the edge by the Sullivans while Mickey continues to chase Jim’s money; Terry makes an unexpected friend at physical therapy.

So are some of Ray’s efforts going to be successful? That’s probably one of the key questions you have to wonder. What Ray has to realize, and almost certainly he will, is that there are certain tactics that you have to use on different people. This is going to be a real test of Ray’s versatility more so than anything else.

As for the other storylines, we still find ourselves shocked that Mickey is still alive; meanwhile, could Terry actually have one of the most emotional stories of the hour? That’s the thing about this show — it likes to find a way to keep you guessing.

