Legends of Tomorrow season 5 premiere spoilers: The Legends find fame!







The Legends of Tomorrow season 5 premiere is going to air on January 21, and we couldn’t be more excited about it. This is the best show in the Arrowverse in our mind — a ridiculously funny superhero show with a heart of gold underneath. There’s a motley crew of heroes, mountains of creativity, and the potential for surprises around every turn.

Entering season 5, there’s a very exciting premise to the show — remember what happened at the end of last season at Heyworld? The Legends were able to use the power of music and love in order to save Nate’s life, while also protecting much of the world at the same time. The Legends finally have the sort of public acclaim that heroes like The Flash have had for some time, so what does that mean? Inevitably, the fame is going to go to their head. They’ll have some adversaries that they’ll need to take on, but perhaps one of the biggest ones is getting out of their own way.

For more news on what’s to come, just check out the full Legends of Tomorrow season 5 episode 1 synopsis below:

LIGHTS, CAMERA, ACTION – Sara (Caity Lotz), Ray (Brandon Routh) and Mick (Dominic Purcell) are shocked to discover that the Legends have become famous. It seems that everyone except Sara is loving the spotlight, so much so that they invite a documentary crew on board the Waverider to film them as they investigate a strange new blip in the Timeline. The Legends discover that their new problem is none other than Rasputin, who happens to be straight out of hell, and it might be tougher than they thought. Meanwhile, Constantine (Matt Ryan) thinks he knows the reason behind these new blips and informs the team that it won’t be easy to defeat. Nick Zano, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Tala Ashe, Jes Macallan and Olivia Swann also star. Kevin Mock directed the episode written by Grainne Godfree & James Eagan (#501). Original airdate 1/21/2020.

Swann’s character of Astra on the surface appears to be the Big Bad this time around, but who knows what will happen over time? A part of what makes this show so special is the unpredictable nature; you don’t know what sort of crazy stuff is going to happen just around every corner.

