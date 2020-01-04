Golden Globes 2020: How the start time on NBC could change







This weekend marks the 2020 Golden Globes, and we’re on the cusp of something very much unusual happening. After all, there’s a reasonably good chance that the NFL could end up delaying the show!

Here is what we know for the time being — the awards show (which is being hosted this year by Ricky Gervais) is set to start on Sunday at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time. Yet, there is an NFL game starting a little earlier on in the afternoon on NBC. It would be nice to think that one of the biggest awards show of the year would take precedence over something like a wild-card playoff game, but the industry doesn’t work like that. The Philadelphia Eagles and Seattle Seahawks stand to make NBC a lot of money, and if the Globes are delayed, they probably won’t be delayed too much.

According to Variety, what could end up happening is that if the game runs long, NBC will just air the globes in their entirety after the fact. As for whether or not it will be live vs. tape-delayed, a lot of that could be dependent on how late the football game runs. Eventually, the Globes would have to start running to accommodate a lot of international broadcasters.

Ideally for NBC, here’s what they would probably love — the NFL game lasts until around 7:57 p.m. or so Eastern, which gets them directly into the Globes. This would enable them to get the largest viewership possible for the show, and given Gervais’ comedic style, he may be able to convince some people to stick around who are not traditional awards-show viewers by any means.

