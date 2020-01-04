Last Man Standing season 8 episode 7 spoilers: ‘Bedtime Story’ details







Last Man Standing season 8 episode 7 is airing on Fox January 23, and the first thing worth noting is this: It’s the first episode this season not being paired with another. “Bedtime Story” is the only episode that will air on the night, and this is one that will be building up to some important stuff down the line. Do we think that this will feature the arrival of Kristin and Ryan’s baby? Not necessarily, but it will get us closer to that moment — plus also focusing on a subject that cannot be easy for married couples in snoring. Yet, it happens. It’s just a hard thing to discuss because it can be thought of as embarrassing.

What we know about Last Man Standing is that the writers like to create uncomfortable situations for one Mike Baxter. This is one that could take the cake.

For a few more details, be sure to check out the full Last Man Standing season 8 episode 7 synopsis below:

Mike tries to avoid hurting Vanessa’s feelings due to her snoring. Meanwhile, Mandy goes overboard preparing for the arrival of Kristin and Ryan’s new baby in the all-new “Bedtime Story” time period premiere episode of LAST MAN STANDING airing Thursday, Jan. 23 (8:00-8:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (LMS-807) (TV-PG D, L)

The object for Last Man Standing at this point in season 8 should be rather simple: Just focus on the laughter and continuing to create relatable stories. Every person out there probably has a story involving snoring — either they do it themselves, or they know someone else who does. Meanwhile, we’re also sure that every person out there also has a story involving someone getting overboard with excitement over a new baby. It’s exciting to see a new arrival, and it’s also nice to see Mandy in full-on-support mode after initially having an emotional reaction to the big news.

In the end, we’re getting seven episodes of Last Man Standing within the month of January, at the very least. There could still be eight! There’s so much to celebrate with that.

