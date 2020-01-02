Last Man Standing season 8 episode 3, 4 spoilers: Vanessa’s mom is back!







Prepare yourself for Last Man Standing season 8 episode 3 on Fox next week — and another one to go along with it! There are two installments coming on Fox next week, and this is going to be a part of a pattern for the first three weeks of the season. Consider this the network doing what it can to make up for lost time — and delivering a lot of fun stories along the way.

So while tonight brought us the return of Kaitlyn Dever as Eve, next week’s two episodes will bring some other familiar faces to the table — think Jay Leno as Joe and then also Susan Sullivan as Vanessa Baxter’s mother. These two will add some more richness to the story — and also comedy. Plus, there’s a gender reveal party! We think that we’ve seen enough examples of problems with these to know that very little is going to go according to plan here.

Want a few more details now on what lies ahead? Then remember to check out the full Last Man Standing season 8 episodes 3 and 4 synopsis below:

After a chat with Bonnie (guest star Susan Sullivan), Mike struggles to balance his need for “Me Time” and finding common hobbies with Vanessa. Meanwhile, Kyle and Ryan mourn the passing of their favorite fantasy writer. Then, when Kristin entrusts Mike with her gender reveal party, he promptly holds it over Vanessa’s head. Also, Chuck and Joe regret turning Ed’s spare room into an oversized dollhouse for Bonnie in the all-new “Yours, Wine, and Ours/You’ve Got Male (or Female)” special one-hour episode of LAST MAN STANDING airing Thursday, Jan. 9 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (LMS-803/804) (TV-PG D, L)

Think is the sort of episode that should make you laugh and, if nothing else, give you an update on what’s going on with everyone. Because Last Man Standing season 8 is set in real time, many months have passed for the Baxter family since the end of season 7. There are a lot of different highs and lows that they’ve gone through and those could make themselves clear over time.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Last Man Standing right now

What do you want to see when it comes to Last Man Standing season 8 episode 3?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around in the event you want some other news. (Photo: Fox.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







