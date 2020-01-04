God Friended Me season 2 episode 11 sneak peek: Miles gets a lead







God Friended Me season 2 episode 11 is finally on the air this Sunday, and getting answers is at the center of it. Is Miles Finer finally getting closer to learning the identity of the God Account?

In the sneak peek below, he does get clued in as to a major clue courtesy of Joy — there’s an insurance provider out there who supplies their services to every single friend request Miles has received. This is the common connection that he’s been looking for! While we have a hard time believing that an insurance provider would know about the personal struggles of every single friend request, it’s a starting-off point, and one that Miles is eager to receive.

Want to get some more information when it comes to God Friended Me right now? Then be sure to check out some of the latest below! Once you check that out, remember to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our full show playlist.

Of course, remember this also — just because the insurance company is involved, this doesn’t mean that whoever runs this account is some sort of former employee. It could be someone who hacked into their server and acquired all of this information themselves. Or, it could be a former CEO who decided, after their departure, that they wanted to do good for their clients in a way that the insurer itself could not. A lot of these different options are currently on the table.

Or, it’s still possible that the person running the God Account is actually God and that this is all a diversion. It really all comes down to what you want to believe, and there are a lot of different options still on the table when it comes to that. Hopefully, some answers are coming eventually … but we don’t think we’re getting them all right away.

Related News – Be sure to get some more information on Sunday’s episode, including a sneak peek about Miles and Cara

What do you want to see when it comes to God Friended Me season 2 episode 11?

Be sure to let us know right now in the comments! Also, remember here to stick around if you want some other news related to the series. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







