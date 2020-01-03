God Friended Me season 2 episode 11 sneak peek: Miles, Cara meet up







On Sunday night, God Friended Me season 2 episode 11 is here, and Miles has some ambitious goals for his future. He thinks that he’s finally getting closer to answers on the God Account, and that means a great deal for him. It means that he can inch closer and closer to having a future with Cara again, and we know that this is something that he craves. He loves her, and he is still feeling the pain caused by their separation. She doesn’t trust the God Account anymore, and doesn’t feel like she can have both it and Miles.

So when Miles approaches her in the sneak peek below and indicates that Joy’s got some answers that could resolve the God Account mystery once and for all, you would think that Cara would be excited … but it’s actually not so simple. The sneak peek below makes that abundantly clear as she dumps (metaphorical) cold water on the idea. Why do that? Well, she reminds him that they’ve thought they were close to answers before and couldn’t find them.

We don’t think that Cara is trying to be intentionally cruel to Miles or to pour cold water on the idea. We just don’t think that she wants to get her hopes up, and she’s also still hurting after what she went through with her stepfather. We do think that she could be willing to help if Miles can present her with evidence that they’re close to learning the truth, but there is another thing to consider here — what if Miles finds the person running the God Account and doesn’t get any help? What if Miles is told he is the chosen one and that is more or less it? That’s at least something that we have to consider for the time being.

