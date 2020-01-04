Call the Midwife season 9 premiere promo: Winston Churchill’s death







The Call the Midwife season 9 premiere is airing on BBC One this weekend, and we think you better be prepared for ALL the emotions. That’s been a focal point of the series from the start, but with each passing year, our heart is a little more tender. We’re just more familiar with the characters and that’s a part of why we care so much.

At the start of Sunday’s premiere episode, it’s going to be clear that a lot of Britain is in mourning. We’re in the mid-sixties, and the show is going to begin with the death of Winston Churchill. He was such a historic figure in the country that his death sends shockwaves throughout the nation, in addition to it serving as a story foundation for the women at Nonnatus.

For the midwives this season, you will see Lucille, Valerie, and Trixie all do their best to try and help people in need — while at the same time exploring what it means to be a woman in this time. There’s more self-expression than ever, and more opportunities to embrace fashion and art. It’s an exciting time, but also one where there are enormous generational gaps and incredibly divided opinions. In the end, we would say that this is one of the most complex periods in history and it’s only going to be more so as the season progresses.

In the end, and in spite of all of the change, Call the Midwife season 9 is going to remain the story that you love. Don’t expect too much to shift there — it’s the technology and the style that will more than the tone.

