Call the Midwife season 9 return date, premiere spoilers for BBC, PBS

For viewers in the United Kingdom, the rather-great news that we have today is that you aren’t going to be waiting very long at all in order to see what’s next. Call the Midwife season 9 is currently slated to premiere on BBC One on Sunday, January 5, and you will see new episodes air on consecutive Sundays for most of the weeks that follow. That’s an opportunity to really dive more into the story and see all sorts of exciting things transpire. This is a show that is heartfelt and heartbreaking, hopeful but also at times very sad. There are a lot of different tones and a lot of different elements found in every single hour, and it helps to make the series overall as fantastic as it is.

As for what’s happening in regards to a US premiere date, be prepared to see Call the Midwife back on Sunday, March 29. Clearly, you’re going to be waiting for a good while longer, but we have a good feeling that it will be worthwhile.

Want to get a few more details about the premiere? No matter where you’re located, we think that some of this info will be welcome and then some. Check out the official episode synopsis below:

It is January 1965 and, along with the rest of the UK, the Nonnatus House team is stunned by the death of Winston Churchill.

His State Funeral procession brings millions to the capital, causing road closures and congestion, and is avidly watched on TV by Sister Monica Joan (Judy Parfitt).

While working on night duty at the maternity home, Sister Frances (Ella Bruccoleri) is delivering a baby when suddenly there’s a power outage. Fred (Cliff Parisi) is soon on hand to fix it, but on his way out he follows an unusual sound and finds, abandoned in a dustbin, a newborn baby.

At a run-down homeless unit, Nurse Crane (Linda Bassett) meets heavily pregnant Dena (Jenny Rainsford) and her ten year-old son Terry (Jordan Nash). Determined to help them move into a proper home in time for baby’s arrival, Nurse Crane manages to secure them a new council flat in one of the Tower Blocks.

Meanwhile Trixie, Lucille and Valerie (Jennifer Kirby) enter a tights competition in the hopes of winning a year’s supply of hosiery.

This episode will run for an hour, as do many other installments of the show.

