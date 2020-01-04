Blue Bloods season 10 episode 12 promo: Frank’s powerful story







When Blue Bloods season 10 episode 12 airs on CBS this Friday, you will see Frank Reagan at the center of another emotional struggle. As for what’s at the forefront of it this time, it has to do with something that is raw and beyond painful to those who experience it: Officers taking their own lives.

In the promo below, you can see Tom Selleck’s character trying to do what he can after a widow blames him for the death of her husband. Based on the information out there, Frank and the NYPD are going to be accused of not doing enough to care for their own — it’s one thing to do so when it comes to injuries on the job, and it’s another altogether when it comes to mental health.

What makes this story so complicated is that we know Frank Reagan cares about nothing more than his cops, but he recognizes in equal measure that taking care of police officers is complicated. He’s an old-school guy still learning about things that impact officers in the present. We foresee him learning and understanding more over time and doing his best to help.

If there’s one thing we’re a little surprised about with this promo, it’s the lack of mentioning that Lou Diamond Phillips is returning as Luis Delgado. We know that there is only so much that can be put into ten seconds, but that character has become one of the best recurring presences on the show. The storyline for Delgado this time around will revolve around a negotiation-of-sorts. He’s got information that Danny needs, and you’re going to see Donnie Wahlberg’s character in a position where he may have to give in to some requests. (You can read some more about Delgado’s big return over at the link here.) In the end, we think that CBS is going with Frank just because Selleck is the face of the show in a lot of ways, and they’ve determined that he is the biggest draw for their viewer base. Whether or not every viewer agrees is a totally different story.

What do you think lies ahead now on Blue Bloods season 10 episode 12?

