Dracula season 2: Is it renewed, canceled by the BBC? The latest







Is there a chance of a Dracula season 2 renewal? Or, should we expect the series to end up being canceled? Within this article, we’ll give you a good sense of what we know.

For the time being, we should note that nothing is official in regards to the Mark Gatiss – Steven Moffat adaptation of the classic source material. We know that there were positive reviews leading up to the show’s launch on New Year’s Day, but at the same time viewers in the UK didn’t quite respond. The ratings for episode 1 were disappointing compared to Doctor Who and Sherlock, and then they fell further moving into episode 2. The problem with a show based on Dracula is that while he is an iconic character, he doesn’t have the same universal love as a Sherlock Holmes. It’s a little bit harder in order to ensure that people check out your version of the character. Also, the show wasn’t rich on star power and vampires have been played out in pop-culture for some time now.

Meanwhile (and spoiler alert), the future of Dracula is complicated by the end of season 1. The story ends in a way that feels reasonably conclusive, and while we think there would be ways to (somehow) bring the show back, it would take a lot of explanation and we’re not sure it’s worth it given the numbers so far. Also, there are other projects that the creative team has lined up for the future.

In the end, we don’t think it’s the end of the world at all if Dracula season 2 never materializes. Moffat struck gold already on Sherlock and he kept the ratings for Doctor Who at an impressive level for the bulk of his run. It’s hard to just have one enormous hit after the next after the next. Sooner or later, some things are going to slow down. If this show just doesn’t work commercially, another one will down the road.

(Or, of course you could go ahead and make a Sherlock season 5 — just a thought, though there are seemingly no immediate plans.)

