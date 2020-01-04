Batwoman episode 10 spoilers: First details on midseason premiere!







Batwoman episode 10 is set to arrive on The CW come Sunday, January 19, and it’s poised to be the first episode following the Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover event. This is going to be a crazy, dramatic episode because of that — especially because there is going to be so much in the way of unfinished business for Kate Kane. Just remember the tragedy of the fall finale, or something that Alice is considering in her head to be a victory. The reality here is that things are only going to heat up from here, and we imagine that there will be some drama, heartbreak, and just about anything/everything in between.

In the end, our feeling is this — the story of Batwoman is only going to get bigger and crazier in the second half of the story, as Kate faces questions still over her identity, and who she wants to be. It’s about establishing relationships and better determining one’s own future. It’s a difficult road, but one that can lead to satisfying results.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Batwoman episode 10 synopsis with some more news as to what’s coming up next:

AFTERMATH – While Gotham busies itself reacting to Batwoman’s (Ruby Rose) awkward encounter, Alice (Rachel Skarsten) celebrates her ultimate act of vengeance with Mouse (guest star Sam Littlefield). A devastated Mary (Nicole Kang) focuses on Jacob Kane’s (Dougray Scott) trial, while Sophie (Meagan Tandy) seeks advice about her love life from someone unexpected. As they tackle the newest threat to Gotham, Luke (Camrus Johnson) prioritizes protecting Batwoman’s secret, and Kate must decide what she is willing to do to honor Batwoman’s identity…and her own. Jeff Hunt directed the episode written by Caroline Dries (#110). Original airdate 1/19/2020. Every episode of BATWOMAN will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

By the end of this episode, we’re sure that the picture for the second half of the season will be a little clearer. As of right now, things are understandably murky all across the board with the Arrowverse! It’s hard for them not to be when we still have yet to get through all of the Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover event.

