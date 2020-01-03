Charmed season 2 episode 10 spoilers: A look at ‘Curse Words’







Excited to see Charmed season 2 episode 10? This is the second installment of the new year airing on January 24 — we’re just two weeks away from the winter premiere! This is an episode that will probably pick up almost immediately where episode 9 leaves off, and that means exploring some different curses, let alone also getting a chance to figure out further what’s going on in regards to Harry. To be specific, we’re talking about what is in his heat.

Want a few more details now on this story? Then view the recently-released Charmed season 2 episode 10 synopsis with some other insight:

ALTERED FATES – Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) and Mel (Melonie Diaz) fear Jordan’s (Jordan Donica) curse is alive and well. Macy (Madeleine Mantock) and Harry (Rupert Evans) confront unspoken feelings. Poppy Drayton also stars. Doug Aarniokoski directed the episode written by Aziza Aba Butain and Joey Falco (#210).

One of the challenges that Charmed is going to have moving into the rest of this season is simply fighting to keep viewers engaged. That’s not meant to be some sort of massive commentary on what’s happening here so far this season. Instead, it’s more of a reference to the struggles that CW shows and Friday-night series face in general. Shows geared towards young viewers often have a hard time fighting to maintain an audience, and that is something that we could definitely see here. This is a show that just needs every viewer possible to get a season 3.

Oh, and of course there is one more thing to also wonder about — what happens when Maggie and Mel learn about Jordan’s curse. It’s good to be prepared for anything, right? Well, even if they do learn about it, there’s still a chance that there are some undue consequences coming their way.

