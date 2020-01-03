NCIS season 17 episode 11 sneak peek: The hunt for Phineas







When NCIS season 17 episode 11 airs next Tuesday the stakes will be extremely high for Gibbs — and on a personal level, no less.

Think back to the events of “The North Pole,” where he killed Sahar amidst a showdown between her and Ziva. If Sahar wasn’t anyone to him, this would have been a bit easier to deal with; yet, Sahar was also “Sarah”, the mother of Phineas and recent next-door neighbor that he’s grown close to. Phineas and Gibbs forged a tight bond and he became a mentor of sorts for Phineas. After being responsible for his mother’s death we have to imagine that everything is going to change … and that is the subject of the sneak peeks we have for you below.

In the first sneak peek, you see Gibbs and Sloane arriving to Phineas’ room only to discover that he’s not there. We have to start out by asking this: Why wasn’t someone looking after him the whole time? His mother was just killed, by Gibbs no less. It’s a bit surprising that there wasn’t someone with him. Anyway, Phineas left behind a note saying that no one should look for him, but do you think that Gibbs is going to listen to that?

As for the second sneak peek, you see Gibbs back at the morgue, desperate to get some more information as to Phineas’ whereabouts. He recognizes that there’s at least one contact they could go to for help, but he seems intent on doing everything alone. He feels like Phineas is his responsibility, and that’s why he is carrying the weight of everything on his shoulders. Yet, this is where Torres steps in. This is an interesting back-and-forth with the two characters, given that Nick had been a lone wolf for a long time. Now, Nick understands more the value of a group and that people are often stronger together. He’s going to do whatever he can in order to ensure that Gibbs doesn’t have anything happen to him … even if Gibbs doesn’t want to hear it.

