NCIS season 17: What we’re hoping to see in 2020







Happy New Year, NCIS fans! Season 17 is returning on January 7 and, beyond that, there are many more episodes coming! We have a good feeling that there is an exciting batch of episodes in the weeks ahead, ones that will give you Ziva, surprises, and hopefully both more backstory and also opportunities to see Gibbs and the rest of the team challenged.

So what are some of the specific things that we’re hoping for? Consider this a collection as we ring in 2020 and several more episodes…

1. Tony and Ziva reunite – We didn’t need Ziva’s entire arc to be about this relationship, mostly because we wanted her to have some time in the limelight herself. Yet, she’s had that now and it feels like we’re building and building towards that big romantic moment. If it doesn’t happen, we don’t know how you feel anything other than disappointment given all the hype!

2. More of Gibbs and Fornell – The two of them worked together on an emotional story in “Daughters” that also exposed an elaborate drug trade. Sooner or later, that has to be revisited … and we’d like for it to be this season.

3. A nostalgic 400th episode – When we spoke to executive producers Steven D. Binder and Frank Cardea, one of the things that they indicated was that they wanted this episode to be a celebration of some of the show’s original characters. Given that Gibbs and Ducky were both there from the start (and McGee joined in the early going), we expect them to be at the center of everything.

4. Possible romances! – We’re hoping that we’ll get to see/learn a little bit more about Gibbs/Sloane and Bishop/Torres. While we recognize that NCIS proper isn’t just a romance, we do love where the show could be going with both of these relationships. Neither have turned romantic as of yet, but it feels like the door is very much open moving into the new year. Maybe it’s a storyline for May sweeps? That would feel about right.

What do you want to see on NCIS season 17 in 2020?

What do you want to see on NCIS season 17 in 2020?

