Killing Eve season 4 renewal confirmed before season 3 premiere







Even though Killing Eve season 3 has yet to premiere on BBC America, you don’t have to worry at all about the future. After all, today the network confirmed that there will, in fact, be a season 4 coming onto the network in the future! There will be a new female lead writer, as there has been for the first three seasons — yet, no one has been publicly named to the title yet.

In a statement confirming the news today, AMC Networks Entertainment Group president Sarah Barnett had the following to say:

“How could we not have massive confidence in Killing Eve? It has won big in every major award show and is the highest growing show on U.S. television for six years … The reason for this series’ emphatic embrace is the brilliant women who breathed it into being: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Emerald Fennell, Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer, Fiona Shaw and it’s fairy godmother, executive producer Sally Woodward Gentle. Season 3 lead writer Suzanne Heathcote takes Eve, Villanelle and Carolyn to places more thrilling, twisted and surprising than ever. Our addicted fans will not be disappointed.”

Really, it’s hard to argue against anything that is said here — Killing Eve has been an enormous success all over the world, and the critical acclaim/awards recognition makes it all the more a viable contender to keep coming back for more seasons down the line. It remains unclear as to how long the show will end up lasting, but in some ways just getting four seasons is incredible. Cable series these days definitely do not last as long as they used to.

For more celebrations on the renewal, executive producer Sally Woodward Gentle added the following:

“I am beyond thrilled that we can continue our extraordinary journey … It is testament to everyone involved that we have been picked up so early — the magnificent actors, writers, directors and production team. We are extremely lucky to work with such fierce and dedicated people.”

Remember that Killing Eve season 3 will premiere later this year, and we’ll have some additional news on that the moment that it starts to come out.

