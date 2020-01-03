Ink Master season 13: Watch the opening minutes of Turf War now!







On Tuesday, January 7, the Ink Master season 13 premiere is going to arrive on Paramount Network! Yet, you don’t have to wait that long at all in order to see the opening minutes.

In the video below, you get a sense of what you can expect this time around. There are 20 artists, and they include four artists who you have seen before: Angel Rose, Jimmy Snaz, Jason Elliott, and Frank Ready. There are also four teams of five artists in the early going divided by location — and each team has a returning artist. Turf War is a cool theme for the season, largely because you’re getting to see how art can vary by region. There’s probably going to be a lot of local pride but let’s be honest — it’s not like some of these artists are really there to fight for each other. They are here to get themselves the grand prize and the title!

One of the things that is so interesting about the opening minutes is that already, Jimmy is finding himself in a position of a leader. There are artists who are coming to him with all sorts of questions as to what to do/not do. They’re all valuable resources who you can use — sure, but they’re also threats which is something they will have to deal with down the road.

The majority of the clip is all about the first challenge, and it revolves around this — trying to find a way in order to tattoo something representative of your home state. It’s harder to draw some states than others. Take, for example, one like Maryland. It’s certainly more challenging than North Dakota. There are some fun new artists, and it seems like there are a lot of people with interesting stories who are ready to prove themselves. If you can make a big splash early, that means that the judges will keep you in mind.

The remainder of the Ink Master season 13 premiere is going to be airing on Tuesday at 10:00 p.m. Eastern time, so be sure to tune in. This is going to be an exciting season!

