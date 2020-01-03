Anne with an E season 4: Is a renewal still possible after cancellation?
Following today’s big launch of Anne with an E season 3, it makes some sense to wonder about a season 4. This is a universally-beloved show based on an equally-beloved property, and we know that there have been movements to save it from the moment that its cancellation was first announced.
We’ve said for some time, including in the video below (subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube for some other updates), that we blame Netflix more than CBC for the cancellation. They just have the built-in reputation of canceling shows, and we just have a hard time thinking that a group like the CBC would want to eradicate themselves of a program that is so quintessentially Canadian. No matter the cause of the cancellation, here we are … and it doesn’t seem like there is much hope for the future right now.
In a post on Instagram last month (see below), executive producer Moira Walley-Beckett noted that there just wasn’t a way that a season 4 revival was possible at the time. There just may not be enough suitable homes or financial arrangements out there for it. The unfortunate reality is that television costs money and streaming deals often come with various complications in the event a show gets canceled. We’ve seen this with shows like One Day at a Time and Shadowhunters already.
While we know that the enthusiasm is still out there for Anne with an E (it recently won our CarterMatt – Bring It Back Award), and that’s enough to make us think that there will always be a campaign out there to have another season if a few doors open. We always want to hold out the tiniest bit of hope for the future, even if nothing seems possible at the moment. Cherish the three seasons that we have — it’s still unfortunate that the show is over, but it’s wonderful that there were three seasons that everyone had a chance to enjoy all over the world.
🧡 A letter to our fans: Thank you so much for your tweets, hashtags, DMs, emails, letters, and messages. You have overwhelmed the internet and us! We heard your voices loud and clear (as did CBC and Netflix) from all around the world and we are so grateful for the generous outpouring of passionate enthusiasm for our show. We couldn’t feel more honored, humbled, and deeply moved. As hard as it is to face letting go of things we love (and we’ve loved this journey of making ANNE WITH AN E as much as you have loved watching it) there is just no way to revive ANNE WITH AN E anywhere at this point. It will not happen. So now we need to love all that exists of it and hold onto the joy and hope and wonder the show brought to all of us who worked on it, and all of you who watched it. And when you have a longing for Green Gables, know that you can return to it and it will always be there for you. ANNE WITH AN E will live forever in our hearts – as will you, our beloved fans 🧡Your Kindred Spirits, Moira and Miranda 🧡🌿🦉🦊 #AWAE #annewithane #saveannewithane #didourbest #wetried #renewannewithane #foreverandaday #kindredspirits #greengables #loveislove #anneclan 🧡🧡🧡🧡🧡🧡🧡🧡🧡🧡🧡🧡🧡