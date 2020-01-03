Anne with an E season 4: Is a renewal still possible after cancellation?







Following today’s big launch of Anne with an E season 3, it makes some sense to wonder about a season 4. This is a universally-beloved show based on an equally-beloved property, and we know that there have been movements to save it from the moment that its cancellation was first announced.

We’ve said for some time, including in the video below (subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube for some other updates), that we blame Netflix more than CBC for the cancellation. They just have the built-in reputation of canceling shows, and we just have a hard time thinking that a group like the CBC would want to eradicate themselves of a program that is so quintessentially Canadian. No matter the cause of the cancellation, here we are … and it doesn’t seem like there is much hope for the future right now.

In a post on Instagram last month (see below), executive producer Moira Walley-Beckett noted that there just wasn’t a way that a season 4 revival was possible at the time. There just may not be enough suitable homes or financial arrangements out there for it. The unfortunate reality is that television costs money and streaming deals often come with various complications in the event a show gets canceled. We’ve seen this with shows like One Day at a Time and Shadowhunters already.

While we know that the enthusiasm is still out there for Anne with an E (it recently won our CarterMatt – Bring It Back Award), and that’s enough to make us think that there will always be a campaign out there to have another season if a few doors open. We always want to hold out the tiniest bit of hope for the future, even if nothing seems possible at the moment. Cherish the three seasons that we have — it’s still unfortunate that the show is over, but it’s wonderful that there were three seasons that everyone had a chance to enjoy all over the world.

Related News – Be sure to get some other news when it comes to Anne with an E right now

Do you still want to dream of an Anne with an E season 4?

Be sure to share right now in the comments, and also stick around for some other news. (Photo: Netflix.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







