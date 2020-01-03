Riverdale season 4 episode 10 spoilers: Spirit week + midseason premiere







It’s been a long time coming, but Riverdale will be making its 2020 debut on Wednesday, January 22. When the show comes back, you’ll see the show shift back somewhat to high school as a primary subject. Who would’ve thought? There are times amidst some of the darkness that we tend to forget that most of these characters are still students.

At the center of the midseason premiere is going to be spirit week leading up to an all-important football game. If only that was the only subject matter for some of these people, but instead, you’ve got secrets, Cheryl facing off against a coach, and Jughead having to make some super-hard choices when it comes to his own future. We’ve seen some characters (i.e. Betty) show off some surprisingly-dark sides to their personality so far this season, and we have to imagine that this will continue. The big question is how it could manifest itself next.

Want a few more details? Then be sure to check out the full Riverdale season 4 episode 10 synopsis below:

SPIRIT WEEK – As Riverdale High prepares for the championship football game against Stonewall Prep, Betty (Lili Reinhart) gets to work on a story about the rivalry between the schools. Archie (KJ Apa) is conflicted when Mary (guest star Molly Ringwald) tells him about Uncle Frank’s (guest star Ryan Robbins) troubled past. Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) goes head to head with Ms. Appleyard (guest star Emily Tennant), the school’s new cheerleading coach, and Veronica (Camila Mendes) hits a road block with her latest Luna Rum recipe. Finally, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) is forced to pick a side after the perks of attending Stonewall Prep begin to interfere with his personal life. Mark Consuelos, Casey Cott, Charles Melton and Vanessa Morgan also star. Roxanne Benjamin directed the episode written by Aaron Allen (#410.) Original airdate 1/22/2020.

While we know that Riverdale is coming back a little bit later in the month than some other CW shows, there are some silver linings to consider here. Take, for example, the fact that this means more episodes in succession later on, and fewer hiatuses. There’s not a lot we have to complain about with that.

Related News – Check out some other news on Riverdale right away!

What do you want to see when it comes to Riverdale season 4 episode 10?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, be sure to stick around in the event you want some other news when it comes to the series. (Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







