Legacies season 2 episode 10 spoilers: Coven Day drama!







Legacies season 2 episode 10 on January 23 seems to be doing everything in its power to fulfill one central tradition. Like many episodes before it, the writers are finding a way to incorporate some celebration and also something going terribly wrong. It’s an achievement that other shows can only dream of pulling off, and it will lead to some some really fun antics.

Even the title for this particular episode is fun — “This Is Why We Don’t Entrust Plans to Muppet Babies.” It’s the sort of thing that we can imagine one of the characters saying to the other in super-biting fashion.

Want a few more details all about what to expect when this installment airs? Then we suggest that you behold the full Legacies season 2 episode 10 synopsis right now:

HAPPY COVEN DAY – As the witches of the Salvatore School come together to celebrate Coven Day, the latest monster to infiltrate the school targets Alyssa Chang (guest star Olivia Liang) and the other students by spreading discord and creating chaos among the covens. Elsewhere, Alaric (Matthew Davis), Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) and Josie (Kaylee Bryant) search for a solution that keeps Josie protected from the dark magic brewing inside the mora miserium. Fed up with feeling powerless alongside Hope, Landon (Aria Shahghasemi) asks her to give him self-defense training. Finally, Alaric’s past comes back to haunt him. Quincy Fouse and Chris Lee also star. America Young directed the episode written by Adam Higgs & Josh Eiserike (#210). Original airdate 1/23/2020.

The part of this synopsis that has us the most intrigued, beyond just getting to see some Coven Day chaos in action, is wondering just how Alaric’s past will come back on him. After all, he’s got one of the richest pasts that we’ve got with any character on this show — think all the way back to the days of Aunt Jenna, let alone that period of time when he was seemingly dead and gone. We’ll admit that Alaric’s original death on The Vampire Diaries was so perfectly, we weren’t sure we wanted him back. At this point, though, we’ve had an about-face just because he’s so essential to making this show work.

Remember that Legacies will return in 2020 with new episodes on January 16. Stay tuned!

