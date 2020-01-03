New Amsterdam season 2 spoilers: Show boss on Max, Helen relationship







At this point in New Amsterdam season 2, we know that the relationship between Max and Helen is one of the most exciting parts of the show! There’s a fantastic dynamic that the two of them share, and they are both essential to the central purpose of the series — saving lives. In some ways, they’re also saving their own in doing so. For Max, he’s trying to move forward and live for himself after mourning Georgia’s death. For Helen, she just has to figure out how to remain at the hospital following her demotion … but we know that Max will fight for her. He’ll fundamentally do just about everything he can.

In previewing this dynamic a little bit more, and also the complicated nature of the Max – Helen relationship, here is what executive producer David Schulner had to say to TVLine:

“I will say that he can’t do this without Helen. And I think he needs her more than just about anyone in his life … And even if there were romantic interests or questions between them, would he really want to risk that friendship if it didn’t work? Whatever stuff they have between them, for me, it’s more powerful than a romantic relationship. It is truly a dependency and a gift to have someone in your life [who is] so supportive and someone who knows you so well. We put friendship on one side and we put romance on the other side, but I just think whatever they have between them transcends both.”

This is the relationship that should define the remainder of the season, no matter what form it takes. If there ever is anything romantic between the two of them, we have a rather-hard time thinking that it will be coming soon. Both have some other important stuff coming up in the immediate future, and we’re interested in seeing the emotional connection here blossom further.

