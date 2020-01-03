Manifest season 2 promo: Saving passengers, ducking threats







It’s been a long wait, but it’s almost over — Manifest season 2 will be arriving on NBC this Monday! That means a chance to get some answers to key questions, and also for them to bring up totally-new inquiries at the same time.

So where do we start off here? Let’s kick things off with this: Saving the passengers remains the #1 priority. One of the bigger questions here, though, is just what our heroes are saving them from. There have been some threats made apparent on the show to date, but we still think that there are a few different things buried underneath the surface.

Then, the latest promo below hypes up some of the mysteries around both the Callings and the missing passengers. There is some footage in here that you’ve seen before (we’re still not sure how these characters are back on Flight 828 — if they even are), but it’s packaged in a new and exciting way. All of that works well given that we’re unnerved already by what could be happening to Ben and Michaela as they investigate.

Herein lies the ultimate good news/bad news dichotomy when it comes to a show like Manifest. The good news here is that we’re going to be seeing these characters push ever closer to the truth; however, the bad news is that in doing so, these characters are going to find themselves in more danger. Then, there are also a number of other personal questions to wonder about. Take, for example, what’s going to be happening with Grace, or the state of things at the moment for Michaela and Jared. (Understanding that Zeke cliffhanger with Jared could prove useful.)

