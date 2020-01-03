Lucifer season 5: The story goals ahead for Lucifer, Chloe







We’re officially now in 2020, and that means that we’re getting ever closer when it comes to Lucifer season 5. New episodes should launch over the course of the months ahead, and there should be plenty of exciting moments for many of the main characters.

Yet, for this article, we have to put the focus mostly on Lucifer Morningstar and Chloe Decker. How can we not? These two are the foundation for the show and everything that happens swirls around them almost constantly. We’re hoping that there will be a few more twists and turns coming, especially in the department of jaw-droppers. Yet, we also want a few things that are somewhat expected, such as Lucifer returning to Earth and starting up a relationship with Chloe. Sure, there’s no confirmation of that, but we have plenty of hope for Deckerstar moving forward!

One of the things that excites us about the future for Lucifer and Chloe is hearing some of what executive producer Joe Henderson had to say to TVLine. He makes it clear that there are some exciting things that the writers want to explore, things that they want to make sure are out there before dropping the final curtain:

“We can’t say much, but know that [co-showrunner] Ildy [Modrovich] and I are ‘Deckerstar’ fans ourselves, so we asked ourselves: For the final season, what do we want to see happen between Lucifer and Chloe? What haven’t we explored or explained yet? And we’ve tried to get all of that in Season 5.”

That’s the good thing about knowing that season 5 is the end of the road in advance — you can use up all of the storylines you’ve been storing over the past several years. Sure, we’d love a season 6 miracle to happen and if that ever does, isn’t there room for more ideas? We’re just glad to see the writers going all-out with just about every single facet of the story.

What do you want to see for Lucifer and Chloe next on Lucifer season 5?

