Outlander season 5 trailer to debut on Good Morning America







Outlander is clearly reminding us, once again, that they have no chill at all in 2020. It’s one big reveal after the next!

This afternoon, Starz confirmed that a new trailer is going to be unveiled on Friday’s edition of Good Morning America, which airs starting at 8:00 a.m. Eastern time over on ABC. We wondered what the network would want to do in order to best promote the show, and this makes a whole lot of sense insofar as a venue goes. It’s a chance to reach a number of established fans and new viewers alike, and it’s a platform that is easily accessibly by almost everyone (or at least those with a cable subscription). After the trailer airs on ABC, we’re pretty sure that Starz will put it online for everyone to see. There’s no reason not to!

Interested in some other Outlander video discussion? Then watch our take on the recent season 5 sneak peek below!

As for our current expectations for this trailer, it’s pretty simple: It will more than likely document what’s happening at Fraser’s Ridge with Jamie and Claire. Not only that, but we imagine that it will also do its best to give you a good sense as to the dangers that the two, plus Roger, Bree, Marsali, Fergus, and others, are going to be encountering. The Revolutionary War is on the horizon, and one of the issues that comes with that is having to pick a side. Claire already knows how the story ends, and we’re sure that her knowledge of that (plus Bree and Roger’s) will prove essential.

Yet, the story is also one about timing. If the Frasers turn on the British too quickly, it could mean the death of them. If they don’t turn on them, though, it could mean the death of Murtagh. What we’re trying to say here is that we’re being set up for one of the most complicated batches of episodes that we’ve had a chance to see to date. It’s going to be exciting and romantic at times, but also emotional at others.

Remember that season 5 premieres on Sunday, February 16 on Starz.

You stood together to unlock the official #Outlander Season 5 art, and we're just getting started. Tune in to @GMA tomorrow from 8-9AM E/P to be among the first to see the official trailer. pic.twitter.com/8egQcefLi9 — Outlander (@Outlander_STARZ) January 2, 2020

