Killing Eve season 3, Line of Duty, His Dark Materials top BBC 2020 highlights







This week, BBC One put out a new trailer highlighting some of their 2020 programming … and there is officially a LOT to be excited about! Think in terms of some of the network’s biggest shows getting a chance to shine.

The trailer was oddly set to private shortly before publication, and while brief, you had a chance to see glimpses of everything from sporting events to all-new series to even a reality competition show hosted by Little Mix where they look for the next great band. Oh, and there are also a few shows we are especially excited about.

Killing Eve season 3 – One of the most twisted shows on the air, and also one that constantly finds new ways in order to push the envelope. So long as we’ve got Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer leading the charge here, we’re not going to be disappointed.

Line of Duty season 6 – This is probably the only show on television that can do a 40-minute interrogation scene and have it work. The kudos here goes to the writing above all else — now, we really just have to wait and see if there are going to be any more clues as to the show’s enormous central mystery.

His Dark Materials season 2 – Just in case you were remotely concerned that the fantasy adaptation would not be ready with new episodes in this calendar year, this is your reason to breathe a little bit easier. This season will be based on the Philip Pullman novel The Subtle Knife, so prepare to see more of a number of different characters together — most notably, Will Parry inching ever closer to being a key player in Lyra’s life.

Of course, there was also a glimpse in here of Doctor Who season 12, but there’s less of a reason for hype or surprise there — one episode has already aired, and there are more coming on Sunday night.

It goes without saying that for all of these shows, there wasn’t a whole lot of footage revealed in the trailer. Rather than this being some sort of massive treasure-trove’s worth of content, this is just more of a chance to be reminded about what’s coming. That’s why it shouldn’t be too disappointing that the status of the video was changed.

