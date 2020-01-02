Ratings: Almost Family, Flirty Dancing fall hard on New Year’s Eve







New Year’s Day isn’t typically the best for television programming — people are still celebrating the holidays, for starters! There’s a lot that is going on there, and then you’ve also got college football dominating the airwaves. There are reasons why most super-successful shows don’t even bother airing new episodes on the night.

Well, Fox was the sole major broadcast network that went ahead and aired a full two hours of original programming, with both Flirty Dancing and Almost Family coming on the air. Yet, neither one of them got anywhere close to the ratings output from some previous outings.

Flirty Dancing – For its premiere this past weekend, the Jenna Dewan-hosted show had an opportunity to air following NFL football. It’s an inventive premise and the format is super-successful overseas, but we just aren’t seeing it taking off over here. After all, Wednesday’s episode generated just a 0.4 rating in the 18-49 demographic and then also over 1.8 million viewers. The good news, though, is that with its standalone nature, we do think there’s a chance more viewers could discover it. It’s far too early at the moment to write a show like this off entirely.

Almost Family – However, we’re a little more confident in saying that the Brittany Snow drama is more or less done. Last night’s episode drew a 0.3 and barely over a million viewers — these are numbers that would be mediocre for The CW, and are far below the expectations that Fox has. It’s a reminder that this show just isn’t working well — it generated better ratings after The Masked Singer, but that was because it was following Fox’s #1 show. They certainly believed that this would be a potential hit for them, but we wonder in retrospect if the network wishes that they had launched a different show in that timeslot instead.

Tonight, Fox is going to continue to roll out some new programming, with Last Man Standing and Deputy leading the charge. We’re a little more optimistic about what we’re going to be seeing here.

Related News – Be sure to get some more information right now on Almost Family, including other insight on what’s coming up next!

What did you watch on New Year’s Day? Be sure to share right now in the comments, and stick around for some other news. (Photo: Fox.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







