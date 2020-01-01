Almost Family episode 10 spoilers: Roxy speaks out







Want to know about what’s next on Almost Family episode 10? Following tonight’s New Year’s Eve return, the show is going to be airing out much of the rest of its run through the month of January. The idea here seems to be to have it done before The Masked Singer comes back, and it will be paired for much of the time with the new reality series Flirty Dancing.

Are we altogether optimistic about the ratings? Not really, but it’s probably best to not make too many bold assumptions one way or another until we see things play out. With colder temperatures over the months ahead, that could mean a larger pool of viewers.

When it comes to the story of Almost Family episode 10, this is going to be an enormous episode for Roxy. After all, we’re going to see her do everything within her power in order to ensure that she can speak out against Nick. There are big revelations within this episode, but more than anything, this is meant to be an emotional, personal hour of TV that inches us ever closer to the finale.

If you want a few more details for what’s coming, then be sure to check out the full Almost Family episode 10 synopsis:

Roxy takes her first steps in speaking out against Nick, but quickly realizes the hardships that come with going public, especially when her rival attempts to discredit her story. Julia, frustrated with the lack of knowledge about her family history, meets up with her mom’s cousin who explains a whole other side to her mom she never knew. Worried she might get cold feet later down the line, Amanda challenges Edie to explore her sexuality. Meanwhile, Leon tries to convince Edie to work a pro-bono case for her half-brother in the all-new “Courageous AF” episode of ALMOST FAMILY airing Wednesday, Jan. 8 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (AFM-111) (TV-14 D, L, S)

