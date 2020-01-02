The Bachelor spoilers: Chris Harrison on Peter Weber’s unusual ending







There have been a couple of interesting storylines about Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor leading up to the premiere, but one of the biggest ones has to do with, actually, how the season concludes. While no one has confirmed exactly what happens, this is one of the most bizarre situations we’ve ever seen in franchise history. Peter has already said that it’s impossible to spoil, which means to us that either there hasn’t been a final rose ceremony or ABC is going to film a proposal/ending at some point close to the finale airing. It does still feel on some level like people could figure out who won in the end, but it would take a lot more sleuthing than we’ve seen on seasons to date.

In the end, we’re not sure if people will figure out who Peter is with before the finale, and that could lead to some interesting changes on potentially how the show is covered. For now, here is what show host Chris Harrison had to say via The Hollywood Reporter:

It’s a wild, turbulent ending. You won’t predict how this comes to a conclusion. It’s not one of those endings where you go, “Oh, this is the one. And this is this great, crazy long love story and she’s always been the one since the beginning. And it’s so simple and beautiful.” It’s a wild ride. It is a turbulent, wild, emotional, gut-wrenching ride right up until the very end.

So make of that quote what you will — we’re thinking that it sets up a fantastic end to the season, but let’s also say this. It’s going to be somewhat of a bummer if Peter’s big proposal to end the season happens during After the Final Rose or some hyper-manic reality TV environment. If that does happen, we hope that it’s because it was his choice as opposed to something that production forced on him. We’re sure that some more details will be revealed in due time; it’s just rather hard to figure it out precisely in advance since we’re dealing with relatively-uncharted territory here.

