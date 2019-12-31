The Bachelor spoilers: Peter Weber on keeping the winner secret







We know that every year on The Bachelor, there are people who do whatever they can to learn spoilers. Yet, are we actually in the midst of a season that could prove un-spoilable? That may be a crazy thing to think about, but it may very well be true based on some of the information out there from Peter Weber himself.

Speaking in a new interview with People Magazine, Peter seems to be fairly confident that nobody is going to find anything out about this installment in advance:

“There is a reason no one is going to find out the ending. I am very happy with how everything turned out and I am excited for everyone to tune in and have it be the first unspoiled season in a while — It’s gonna be good”

So could this actually turn out to be the case? Let us be the first to say that it would be interesting if the secret DOES stay under wraps. We’re so used to everything being ruined at this point. Yet, at the same time we’re not sure that we would have said this if we were Peter. After all, you know that there are going to be people from all over the country who are going to be hunting for answers as to who Peter picked.

The ultimate reality in the end here is this — while remaining unspoiled may be fun for some, it doesn’t have an actual impact on the show’s ratings. There have been so many spoilers over the years, and never has it seemed to slow down the show’s popularity. We do think that it would be an interesting ratings experiment to see how the show would fare with an unspoiled outcome, given that this is something that we haven’t had a chance to see in such a long time.

For now, though, it’s best to not get too far ahead of ourselves — let’s hope for a great season with plenty of drama first and foremost.

