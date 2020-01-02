Floribama Shore season 3 episode 9 sneak peek: Aimee’s mock trial







On Thursday night, Floribama Shore season 3 episode 9 is going to air on MTV … and there is definitely going to be a lot of crazy stuff coming up. How can you be shocked? Here’s your answer — you really can’t be. This is a show that always finds a way to push the comedy envelope — or, this time around, give you a chance to see a reenactment/mock trial of Aimee’s legal woes right in the middle of the house.

In the video below, you can see Aimee admit to being rather nervous about what’s coming up for her and we understand why. It’s a tough situation that she finds herself in, and while we don’t think that her fellow cast members are trying to make light of it, they are also having some fun with the situation by staging a mock courtroom. Maybe this will help her to know what to do and what to say, or maybe it will just help her to be able to calm down and relax leading up to it. The last thing that she probably wants to do is remain in her own head leading up to it.

We’ll see how everything ends up playing out when this episode of Floribama Shore airs but, at least for now, we will say that we’re more than happy to see a little bit of a change-up. It feels already like we’ve gotten so much Gus/Jeremiah drama as of late that it will be nice to just move away from that a little bit. In between that and some of the new drama that happened last week, we’re hoping that this show starts to move in a new direction.

While this episode of Floribama Shore may be the first one to air in the new year, we’re not anticipating any sort of big, sweeping changes to the show itself. There is no real reason to believe that there is going to be any. This show knows what it is, and it does a good job of having a sense of humor about it.

THURSDAY #MTVFloribamaShore becomes Floribama Court on a brand new episode starting at 8/7c! 👩‍⚖️ Catch up on this season with a marathon starting at 3:40 on Thursday on @mtv! pic.twitter.com/mdEuwK6wXV — MTV Floribama Shore (@FloribamaShore) December 31, 2019

