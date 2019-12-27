Floribama Shore season 3 episode 9 spoilers: More fighting; Candace falls







Want to know more of what’s coming on Floribama Shore season 3 episode 9? Tonight introduced a new face (at least to this show) to the group, plus more of the aftermath to some of the recent drama that’s gone down — including that already-infamous fight with Jeremiah on one side and Gus on the other.

Tonight, what we saw was the arrival of Mattie into the world of the show. She has a history with Gus thanks to The Challenge but tonight, she “bonded” with some of the other people in the house. Yet, the question that spawned from all of this was whether or not she was too crazy for her own good. Sure, a lot of these people are used to shenanigans … but we’re not sure that they were ready or prepared for what happened here. How in the world could they be?

As for what is coming up on next week’s episode of the series, the promo hinted that there is a whole lot more bro fighting coming up — go ahead and consider that a reminder that this is probably going to be a recurring theme for at least the immediate future … or until someone finds a way to chill everyone out, if that is even possible.

Meanwhile, Candace also looks to be taking a fall down the stairs. Hopefully, she’s fine and this is just one of those things that can be played for comedy down the road. It just looks pretty scary in the moment since there are some horrible injuries that can come from this.

In general, we do think that Floribama Shore season 3 is bringing a lot of really fun stuff to the table — or at the very least, a lot of the stuff that is fun to us. After what we’ve seen on the show tonight, we’re not altogether sure that it’s fun for some of the people on the series.

