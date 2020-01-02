Ray Donovan season 7 episode 8 promo: Ray’s quest for answers







Ray Donovan season 7 episode 8 is coming on Showtime this Sunday, and this could be a time for answers. Think about — you’ve got Ray’s late sister Bridget, Sullivan, and the chance for everything to get blown out in the open.

One of the things that we’re stuck wondering about at the moment is simply a question of pacing — how much story will Ray Donovan reveal in what period of time? Technically, there are still a handful of episodes still to go, but it does feel like some of the storylines could end very quickly or forever down the road. There’s a lot of flexibility at the moment, and our primary point of story curiosity is going to be seeing how thy end up resolving some of what’s going on.

If you haven’t seen either the promo or the synopsis for this episode just yet, you can check out all of that below:

Ray and Smitty (Graham Rogers) must cover for their own actions. Daryll (Pooch Hall) calls Jasmine (Keren Dukes) with an opportunity that lands them face-to-face with Declan Sullivan (Kevin Corrigan). Terry (Eddie Marsan) and Bunchy (Dash Mihok) head back upstate to settle some unfinished business with the Shaman. Starring Liev Schreiber.

As the season progress, we think that some characters are going to run into some unexpected surprises. For example, we don’t think it’s going to be anywhere near as easy for Ray and Smitty to cover for their past as they think — and they probably don’t even think it’s altogether easy. Just remember that Ray has been down this road before. He understands just how messy things can be.

One last observation before we start to wrap things up here — does anyone else wish that Ray’s sister and daughter were given separate names right about now? We sure to.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Ray Donovan right now!

What do you want to see when it comes to Ray Donovan season 7 episode 8?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around for some other news when it comes to the show. (Photo: Showtime.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







