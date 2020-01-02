New NCIS: Los Angeles, God Friended Me episode titles unveiled







Want to get a sense of the upcoming schedule for NCIS: Los Angeles season 11 and God Friended Me season 2? Within this article, we come bearing some of that news!

Before we dive into anything further, though, here is your reminder that there will, in fact, be new episodes of both of these shows airing on Sunday night. They’re not being hyped as “winter premieres” per se, though this is exactly what they are. Following that, we should also go ahead and note that there are going to be new episodes, as well, airing on Sunday, January 12. The God Friended Me installment is entitled “BFF,” while the episode of NCIS: Los Angeles carries with it the title of “High Society.”

Is there a chance that these episodes are going to serve as the final ones for the month of January? At the moment, we have to imagine that there is a good possibility of that. Think about it like this — on January 19 there will be Championship Playoff Games within the NFL, and then soon after that you’ve got everything from the Grammys to the Super Bowl to the Oscars. These are not the sort of things that you want to air opposite if you are CBS, but on February 16, both of these shows should likely return as a part of their new lineup alongside NCIS: New Orleans, which will be in its new timeslot.

(For those wondering, CBS is going to use the Sundays-at-10:00 p.m. Eastern timeslot over the next couple of weeks for repeats, with FBI: Most Wanted coming on January 12 in this timeslot.

