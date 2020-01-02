YOU season 3: Another look at possible renewal, future







Is there a good bit of hope for a YOU season 3 at the moment? Absolutely, especially with the hype that season 2 received. There’s no real reason to think that the show will be ending right now, especially with the Love-related surprise at the end of season 2.

So over the coming weeks, we do imagine that there will be some official news that surfaces. For the time being, though, just check out what executive producer Sera Gamble had to say via The Hollywood Reporter:

“Our fingers are crossed that we get to keep telling the story. We don’t have any kind of official pickup or anything. I will say that when we originally sold the show, we very broadly described it as each season would be a new love obsession and a new world. Season one is Beck in New York, and season two is Love in L.A., and so we are evoking where we would like to go, which is to a much more suburban, insular world where Joe would be a complete fish out of water. And now Love occupies a very different place because she is the mother of his child but also not the woman he thought she was. I think to me, the most important thing about that last scene is just it is confirmation that Joe is still Joe in a way that’s not going to be great for Joe. That he has not learned that he cannot just keep looking for the next person to attach his hopes and dreams to that way. It seems clear that he’s falling into some version of that same pattern. I can’t say that we know exactly what a season three would be, but I can say things won’t go well for Joe.”

Gamble also noted that there is no set time in which a show like YOU is going to last on the air, but we remain hopeful that there will be at least another couple of years. We understand that most Netflix shows don’t have a long set life, so we’d just say that the producers should take advantage of however much time they have and embrace some of the fun.

We do know that YOU has a potential tax credit waiting for season 3 — that could be all of the incentive Netflix needs to go through with something more.

