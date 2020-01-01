Star Trek: Picard: New promo hints at awesomeness to come







Is there a more-anticipated show in 2020 than Star Trek: Picard? If so, it’s hard to imagine what it is. We’re speaking here about the return of a beloved character, someone who has been gone for a while and has lived a lot of life.

While you only get a small little glimpse of this within the new promo below, we think the passage of time is a part of what makes this show so great. We get the sense that the writers want people to see that Jean-Luc has been on a journey, one that has led to wine and (maybe) a little bit of peace.

Yet, we’ve long felt that Jean-Luc understands his place in the universe. He knows what it can require from him, and that is why he’s ready to take on what is coming up next. Think along the lines of a new adventure with some familiar faces sprinkled in. You get some in the promo, but we’re still hoping that somehow, there are a few others that we don’t even know are on the show just yet. The more that this series can leave us bewildered, the better we’re going to be.

In the end, we contend that Star Trek: Picard may be one of those shows where you’re better off not knowing all that much about the future — there’s just something so appealing about being able to dive into the show with fresh eyes, not knowing exactly where it’s going to be taking you moving forward. It’ll be on CBS All Access starting later this month, and from there, we’ll buckle up and prepare for the ride. We know that the streaming service has some faith in it, and our feeling is that this could easily end up being the most-popular show on the platform.

Related News – Be sure to get some more information now when it comes to Star Trek: Picard

What do you most want to see when it comes to Star Trek: Picard on the air?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around for some other news when it comes to the series. (Photo: CBS All Access.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







