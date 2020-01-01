Dracula episode 2 spoilers, air date: What’s next for Claes Bang, cast?







Want to get some of the earliest information out there about Dracula episode 2 on BBC One? Consider this article a perfect introduction to everything that is coming up!

The first thing that you should know here is that you’re not going to be waiting long — at all — to see some of what’s coming up next! The network has decided to make the latest Steven Moffat – Mark Gatiss production a three-night event. You have the premiere featuring Claes Bang as Dracula tonight, and then come tomorrow episode 2 will be on the air. Finally, episode 3 is going to be coming on the air on Friday, January 3. That will conclude the story, at least for the time being. The series is structured in a way that is similar to Sherlock — if we are the BBC, we would hope that Dracula could be at least half as successful as the Benedict Cumberbatch series. If that’s the case, it could be something to bring back down the line.

Now, let’s shift over a little bit to the story. What can you expect to see coming? Check out the full Dracula episode 2 synopsis below, with some more details as to what’s coming:

The Russian ship The Demeter is a perfectly ordinary vessel, but her new voyage seems different.

A motley collection of remarkable passengers includes one Count Dracula. Soon the crew are locked in a life-or-death struggle to stop the vampire before he reaches England. The ship of death has a new captain…

Claes Bang stars as Count Dracula. The series also stars John Heffernan, Dolly Wells, Joanna Scanlan, Morfydd Clark, Sacha Dhawan, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Jonathan Aris, Lyndsey Marshal, Lydia West and Matthew Beard. Dracula is written by Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat, and is made by Hartswood Films for BBC One.

Episode two is directed by Damon Thomas. Executive producers are Sue Vertue, Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat for Hartswood Films, and Ben Irving for the BBC. Dracula is a co-production between BBC One and Netflix.

In the end, this is going to be exciting, dramatic, emotional, and a whole lot more. There’s a lot of good stuff to prepare for.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Dracula!

What do you want to see on Dracula episode 2 when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the comments, and you can stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: BBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







