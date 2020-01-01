Rose Parade: American Idol’s Alejandro Aranda (Scarypoolparty) performs







The story of American Idol alum Alejandro Aranda is already an interesting one. How many other former contestants choose to go by a different name so soon after doing the show?

Then again, those who follow Aranda’s career know that his Scarypoolparty alter ego existed prior to him becoming a breakout star, but he’s gone back to it already as his stage name. We saw that on live television this morning as Hoda Kotb and Al Roker introduced him as such during the Rose Parade. Scarypoolparty performed “Out Loud,” a song that American Idol fans are familiar with already. It’s one of the two that he performed in his audition, which has since been coined one of the best in the history of the series.

One of the things that does continue to amaze us about “Out Loud” as a song is the complicated guitar-work that he’s able to pull off — and from what we could tell, everything was live today. This is very different from the Macy’s Parade, where the acoustics and the structure of the floats make it very different for people to actually sing with live microphones.

We do think that this was a great performance of “Out Loud” this morning — it’s a chance for him to endear himself to some new fans, and also continue to have a platform entering the new year. For all singing-show alums in this era, this is far from the easiest thing in the world to do. It’s just so much harder to find consistent stardom when there are so many different outlets in which people can find fame.

For those of you who are American Idol fans, know this — new episodes are going to be airing in February. Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie are all going to be returning as judges. Hopefully, there are some contestants coming up that are at least close to as talented as Alejandro was.

