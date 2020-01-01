The Resident season 3 spoilers: Tension coming with Kit, Bell







One of the great things about The Resident is seeing the way that they incorporate different characters over time. Take, for example, the bond between Kit and Bell. Kit wasn’t originally a part of the series, but she’s come on board and been both likable and useful for getting to know Bell better. Much like another post-premiere arrival in AJ, she has allowed for there to be a lot of different dimensions in the world of the show.

Of course, there’s also this to think about when it comes to Kit’s story — the way that she’s made Dr. Bell more likable at the same time. We’ve seen more humanity with him, and we’ve also seen him do what he can to help her out amidst his ongoing battle with Red Rock. We do think that he’s looking out for her, but there will be some conflict, as well — for more on that, just check out what executive producer Todd Harthan had to say in a new interview with TVLine:

“In the back half of the season, their relationship is complicated … We’re going to continue to try to put obstacles in front of them — both separately and together — to see if this relationship will deepen as they continue to have each other’s backs, even though they have different constitutions and ways of doing things.”

For those of you who do want to see these two characters together, rest assured that we’re right there with you! Based on what Harthan is saying, it’s something that the writers are thinking about as well:

“We’re a little hesitant to cross a certain line too soon, especially if we feel like we’re leaving some drama and conflict on the table. We are guilty of slow-playing these things … But we talk about it all the time. All the time. It could be such a great story if they did end up in a relationship. But patience is invaluable when you’re hopefully doing 100-plus episodes of a series. You don’t want to jump too soon.”

If The Resident gets a season 4, maybe we could see it then? We know that for us, it’s definitely something we’re intrigued to see play out.

