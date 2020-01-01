New Year’s Rockin’ Eve: X Ambassadors perform ‘Imagine’







One of the biggest traditions on New Year’s Eve is that we end up hearing a performance of “Imagine.” It’s one of the most iconic songs in history, and it’s one that we like to think of as a hopeful signal for big things in the new year. Think about peace, love, care, and watching people try to be there for each other.

On tonight’s edition of New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, we had a chance to see another iconic performance of “Imagine,” this time led by the band X Ambassadors. Getting to perform this song is such a great honor, given that there were only so few people who get to do this on this sort of stage. It’s actually a good year to do it, as well — the temperature in Times Square isn’t terrible so you can really just get into the music and sway along with the crowd.

So how did X Ambassadors perform the song? Check back after they do it for a full update here. Update: The first thing that we were surprised about was how straight-laced version of the song this was — there weren’t any new frills or changes to the performances. Yet, it didn’t need that. This is one of the purest songs in its current form, and we don’t need to see it change. We love it the way that it is, and the voice from the band cut through the noise and the craziness of Times Square.

While we know that not all viewers out there may be familiar with X Ambassadors, we do think this was a perfect rendition of the song. It brought everything that we could’ve hoped to the John Lennon classic. Nothing will ever come close to the original, but this was lovely and emotional nonetheless.

Of course, we conclude this article like we do many around New Year’s Eve — we hope your year gets off to a fantastic start! Here’s to a number of wonder blessings and great tidings from start to finish.

What do you think about tonight's New Year's Rockin' Eve performance of "Imagine"? Do you think it worked well overall?

