A Million Little Things season 2 episode 10 promo: Who gets arrested?







If you weren’t excited already to check out A Million Little Things season 2 episode 10 on ABC, here’s an opportunity to be! The network unveiled a new promo today, and it’s one that features a lot of heartbreak, drama, and above all else an arrest.

While we know that there are a lot of different stories that are featured in here, and there are a lot of big narratives in general coming, it’s hard to look away from Gary getting in trouble. The first inevitable question here is what happens that leads to him being in handcuffs. Beyond that, the next question is what the show decides to do in order to move away from that. How do some of these stories take hold? Hasn’t Gary been through enough? You’ve seen him sick, various highs and lows when it comes to Maggie, and now you’ve got a situation like this.

If you do want to get some more information when it comes to A Million Little Things season 2 episode 10, we have a feeling that you’ll get it before long. Think in terms of next week, where an official synopsis should start to come out. We think the goal for the next batch of episodes should be to give you some setbacks, but also some victories at the end of things. While this can be a devastating show, you do want to see some glimmers of hope and lights at the end of the tunnel. That’s the #1 way to make sure that the metaphorical train keeps chugging along.

Remember that when A Million Little Things returns on Thursday, January 23, it’s going to be airing at a new timeslot at 10:00 p.m. Eastern time. It’ll still follow up Grey’s Anatomy, which is great for ensuring that it gets that season 3 renewal down the line.

Related News – Be sure to get some more information on A Million Little Things now and what lies ahead

What do you want to see on A Million Little Things season 2 episode 10?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around to get some more news when it comes to the show. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







