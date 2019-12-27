A Million Little Things season 2 spoilers: More on Sutton Foster appearance







Are you looking to see Sutton Foster making her presence felt on A Million Little Things season 2? Rest assured, there will be a chance to see the character before too long.

Speaking via TVLine, executive producer DJ Nash confirmed that you will be seeing a more prominent appearance from the Younger star as Eric’s late fiancee Chloe a little bit later this season. There was a small, photographic tease of the character earlier this season, but there are plans to see an emotional story about the character coming up.

What’s also fun for us is getting a chance to learn more about how Foster ended up on the show in the first place. Speaking via the aforementioned publication, Nash noted that it was a suggestion of one of his actors in James Roday:

“I knew we were going to tell the story of Eric and his fiancée, Chloe, and I wanted someone who would be amazing in that role … Whenever I talk to an actor we’re wooing, I say, ‘It’s totally fine ether way if you’ve seen the show [or not]. I’ll just explain the show differently if you haven’t.’ She said, ‘What are you talking about?! I’ve seen every single episode!’”

So clearly, we are going to have a chance to see Foster get to work with people she loves on a show she loves, even if the part has some obvious limitations. Unless someone within the world of A Million Little Things has some resurrection powers, we have to be used to the idea that she’s dead. We don’t think that this is going to change in the near future.

A Million Little Things season 2 is going to be returning with new episodes next month. It will be moving back, though, to a new timeslot in 10:00 p.m. Eastern time, leading out of Station 19 and then also Grey’s Anatomy.

