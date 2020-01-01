Fox’s New Year’s Eve with Steve Harvey start time, lineup







There are a number of different big TV specials this New Year’s Eve, but if you’re looking for Steve Harvey, his broadcast is over on Fox again.

Over the past few years, Harvey’s presence has been a regular tradition. We’ve seen fantastic coats from him, silly hosting moments, and plenty of performances. Things are going to be very similar to past years when it comes to how the show works, but there are a lot of reasons to be excited. Check out some details about air times below:

Emmy® Award-winning entertainer, producer and television’s favorite host, Steve Harvey, returns for FOX’S NEW YEAR’S EVE WITH STEVE HARVEY: LIVE FROM TIMES SQUARE, a star-studded three-and-a-half-hour primetime celebration, featuring electrifying musical performances and celebrity appearances. Co-hosted by Emmy® Award-winning journalist and TV personality Maria Menounos, and three-time Super Bowl Champion and FOX Sports NFL Analyst Rob Gronkowski, FOX’S NEW YEAR’S EVE WITH STEVE HARVEY: LIVE FROM TIMES SQUARE, PART ONE airs Tuesday, Dec. 31 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/CT live MT/PT tape-delayed), and FOX’S NEW YEAR’S EVE WITH STEVE HARVEY: LIVE FROM TIMES SQUARE, PART TWO airs Tuesday, Dec. 31 (11:00 PM-12:30 AM ET live CT/MT/PT tape-delayed).

In case you’re wondering about the performers on the night, get ready to see The Chainsmokers, The Lumineers, Florida Georgia Line, the Backstreet Boys, Tyga, and The Killers make appearances. We don’t think that it’s difficult to explain what the goal here is — fun. Just having a good time. Listen to some music, see some fun segments (there’s a cameo from none other than Gordon Ramsay), and there are plenty of reasons to smile in the end. This is a chance to reflect on the past year, and start to anticipate some more good stuff down the line. There are going to be a lot of opportunities to celebrate New Year’s Eve with Harvey, most likely, in the future.

