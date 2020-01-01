The Masked Singer season 3: Llama, Turtle costumes revealed!







Sure, we may not have a chance to see The Masked Singer season 3 premiere until after the Super Bowl, but we have a new costume reveal now!

In a post on Twitter, the Fox series has confirmed that there will be a Llama Mask this season, alongside something that looks a lot like a Turtle wearing a purply suit. These costumes are every bit as cool as we hoped that they would be, as they capture the adorable and fun nature of this show from start to finish. They are also paired up here with a couple of other notable characters who we’ve been lucky enough to see already in the Banana Mask and also the Female Monster — we don’t know whether to call her Miss Monster, Mrs. Monster, Monstrette, or something else, but we’re sure that Fox will let us know soon enough.

Of these costumes, we have to say that they’re some of the brightest and most-comfortable yet — and also some of the hardest to wear. The Female Monster in particular is going to be a hot costume since it’s basically covering your entire body — it won’t be that easy to move around in and, more than likely, you’ll for-sure need help to get out of it. The same thing could be said for some of the other costumes, as well, but we remember hearing stories from T-Pain about being the Monster.

While we are hoping for a few different changes to the format, in the end we anticipate that The Masked Singer season 3 is going to be every bit as exciting as it feels on paper — this is not a show that needs to change the world. It just should go out, feature some great characters, and encourage everyone to have a good time. If it succeeds in that, we’ll be more than happy in the end.

What do you think about these new The Masked Singer season 3 costumes?

🎭 Let the guessing begin. 🎭 Season 3 of #TheMaskedSinger premieres February 2 after the Super Bowl! pic.twitter.com/ij11pyQrjv — The Masked Singer (@MaskedSingerFOX) December 19, 2019

