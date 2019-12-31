Power season 6 spoilers: Will one of the Seven Suspects die?







Power season 6 moving forward is going to be largely about one key question — who shot Ghost? In its quest for giving answers, be prepared for a very different sort of series.

Based on almost all of the different teases that we’ve gotten, there are a few things that feel like certainties — one of the Seven Suspects (Dre, Tasha,Tariq, Tommy, Tate, Paz, or Saxe) is the person responsible for shooting James St. Patrick. Meanwhile, you’ll learn who that person is over the course of the final episodes. We know that there are theories aplenty that the shooter may not be one of the aforementioned people, but executive producer Courtney Kemp insists in a new interview with TV Guide that it is.

Meanwhile, Kemp also does indicate in the interview that we’re going to be seeing at least one other major character — i.e., one of the Seven Suspects — die before the end of the series. Who could that be? If we had to guess, we’d say Saxe just because we feel like he’s pretty much got a death wish as is. Otherwise, Dre is one of those characters who’s gotten about a billion bonus lives already, and Tommy could just end up flying a little bit too close to the sun with everything that he’s had going on over time.

Want some more Power video theory discussion? Then check out some of the latest below! Once you do just that, be sure to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our series playlist for more.

Ultimately, the final stretch of Power episodes looks to be offering many of us a chance to see the events around Ghost’s death from a totally different point of view. There is a good bit of excitement that comes with that, but also mystery. It’s not going to feel like the same show that you’ve seen to date and while there’s an element of strangeness to that, we’re still excited to see more about how everything pans out.

Remember to come back the moment after the episode premieres on Starz for some additional coverage.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Power right away!

What do you most want to see when it comes to Power season 6?

Be sure to share in the comments! Also, remember to stick around to get some more information when it comes to the series. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







